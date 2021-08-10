Mallards Go for Sweep over Booyah

August 10, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Madison Mallards News Release







Following yesterday's sweep in the seven-inning doubleheader, the Madison Mallards (19-13) host the Green Bay Booyah (12-20) once again to conclude the three game series.

Yesterday the Mallards won game one by a final of 10-5 and then fought for a tough game two win in extra innings, winning by a final of 4-3 with a walk-off in the bottom of the ninth.

JT Benson (Louisville) hit an infield single to lead off the ninth, and then a throwing error led to the runner scoring from second with the extra inning rule in effect.

Tonight the Mallards will send right-hander Eliot Turnquist (UW-Milwaukee) to the hill to start. In his last start, Turnquist pitched the first four innings of the Mallards combined no-hitter against the Chinooks where he struck out five.

For the Booyah it will be Logan Lee (Northwood). Lee is making his 11th start of the season as he owns a 3.96 ERA in 61.1 innings pitched on the year.

This will be the series finale and the season series finale against the Booyah. The Mallards lead the season series 7-4 coming into today.

In the division standings the Mallards are now two games back of the Woodchucks with five games to play. Both the Woodchucks and Fond Du Lac, who is in second place, lost their games last night.

Tonight's game is scheduled to start at 6:35 p.m. Any updates regarding the weather will be posted on our social media pages as well as our website. Following this game, the Mallards will head to Mequon to play games the next two nights against the Lakeshore Chinooks.

Northwoods League Stories from August 10, 2021

