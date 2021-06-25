Stingers Get the Win against Rochester
June 25, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Willmar Stingers News Release
Willmar, Minn. - The Stingers bounce back Friday night to beat the Honkers at home by final score 0f 6-4.
Willmar got off to a hot start, scoring three in the bottom of the first. TJ Curd hit a two-run single to right, then Daniel Walsh followed up with another single.
They led 5-0 after two innings. William Hamiter added to the lead on a two-run double, scoring Daniel Sayre and Jakob Newton.
TJ Curd drove in his third run of the game in the bottom of the sixth, scoring William Hamiter.
Rochester got on the board in the third on a sacrifice fly and added another in the sixth. Mac Horvath hit a two-run home run in the eighth off Kenten Egbert to make it a 6-4 game. That was all Rochester scored on the night.
Jacob Webb came in for the top of the ninth to notch his sixth save of the season.
The Stingers are home once again Saturday night, June 26, to take on St. Cloud. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. from The Beehive.
The 2021 Stingers season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group. For more coverage of the Stingers visit the West Central Tribune online at www.wctrib.com.
