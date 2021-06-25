Honkers Settle for Split with Willmar After Hot Stingers Start
June 25, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Rochester Honkers News Release
Rochester could not overcome Willmar's five run output over the first two innings, dropping the finale from Bill Tauton Stadium 6-4. The Honkers recorded eleven hits in the ballgame, but it wasn't enough to climb out of an early hole.
The Honkers fell behind after a three-run Willmar first, two singles and a walk loaded the bases for an RBI single by TJ Curd, (Arizona) who was thrown out between first and second allowing Jakob Newton (FIT) to score. An RBI single by Daniel Walsh (Western Carolina) drove home the third Stinger run.
Willmar struck for two more in the second, Brady Counsell (Minnesota) and Jakob Newton came around on an RBI double by William Hamiter. (Alabama) The Stingers recorded seven hits in the game's first two innings.
Rochester struck back with a run in the third, Mike Bolton Jr. (Purdue) reached on an error, moved to third on an Alex Pimentel (Long Beach St) single, and scored on a Zack Raabe (Minnesota) single.
Willmar extended its lead with another run in the fifth on a TJ Curd single, the freshman finished with three hits and three RBIs.
The Honkers scored three times in the back third of the ballgame to pull closer. Jack Collette (San Jose St) singled in the seventh, advanced on an error and Jackson Forbes (San Jose St) single and came into score on a wild pitch. In the eighth, Mac Horvath (North Carolina) belted his first home run of the summer over the left field wall to cut the deficit to two.
Rochester brought the tying run to the plate in the ninth after a Miguel Ortiz (Cal St Fullerton) leadoff single, but the Honkers could not find a way to tie it up.
Keith Walker (Biola) pitched well in relief for Rochester, posting three shutout innings with four strikeouts.
Rochester falls to 8-13 with the loss. They open a two-game series with the Eau Clare Express tomorrow at Mayo Field.
