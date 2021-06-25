Booyah Turn to Ace

MADISON, Wis. - The Green Bay Booyah are in Madison again on Friday to conclude their two-game series with the Mallards.

The Booyah fell at Warner Park in last night's contest, 7-5. Green Bay had an early lead, but Madison scored six unanswered in the middle innings to gain a lead. Max Wagner (Clemson) was the man who stood out for Green Bay. In five plate appearances, he went 2-for-2 with two home runs, three runs batted in and three walks. He was left on base as the tying run in the ninth inning.

With the loss, the Booyah fell to 1-2 on the season series against the Mallards.

Green Bay will give the ball to veteran ace Logan Lee (Northwood) on Friday evening. On June 12, Lee went up against the Mallards and allowed two runs, one unearned on three hits and three walks in seven innings and picked up a win.

For the season, Lee will be making his fourth appearance. He is 2-0 with a 2.37 ERA. He has pitched 19 innings and has allowed 12 hits, seven runs, two unearned, six walks and has struck out 13 men.

The Mallards will start Ryan Lauk. He is 1-2 on the season, allowing 25 hits, 11 runs, 10 earned with 10 walks and 19 strikeouts. He went up against Lee earlier in the month and struggled. He allowed four runs on six hits in 4.1 innings pitched.

The Booyah will return home on Saturday, June 26 to take on the Lakeshore Chinooks. There will be a salute to Healthcare Workers with Prevea Healthcare Rocky bobblehead giveaway. Kids Run the Bases postgame, presented by Culver's and Y100 FM. First pitch is at 6:35 pm.

