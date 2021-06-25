Rox Set Military Jersey Auction

St. Cloud, MN - The St. Cloud Rox Baseball Club is proud to partner with many local charity organizations to help fund various needs throughout our community. The Rox in partnership with Advantage 1 Insurance are auctioning off their game-worn special military themed jerseys that the Rox players will wear on Thursday, July 1st with all the net proceeds from the jersey auction going to the Eagle's Healing Nest in Sauk Centre, MN. Eagle's Healing Nest is a non-profit organization committed to meeting the needs of our veterans, service members, and their families who suffer from the invisible wounds of war.

The online jersey auction will conclude at 9 PM CST on July 1st. To learn more and to bid, click here

For more information, you can also visit stcloudrox.com or call 320-240-9798.

