Express take game one against the Loggers

June 25, 2021 - Northwoods League - Eau Claire Express News Release







3? Maybe 4? I have no idea, but we walked off in another great game. The first outing against the loggers this season came together in celebratory fashion, in the 10th inning with the bases loaded. Cal Poly's Nick Marinconz, the hero at the end of the day, slapping a ball hard down the 3rd baseline as the crowd erupted, as well as the dugout to meet him out at 1st base in a mosh.

We've walked it off several times, and it seems like every time is just as electric as the last. But in a low-scoring affair like this, it was definitely a battle, but Creighton's Garret Reisz was certainly up for the challenge. Reisz pitched 7 full innings giving up only 2 runs while tallying 4 strikeouts. In addition, to follow him, Minot State's Trevyn Badger and Winona State's Nick Herold each had hitless singular innings, both striking out 2 apiece.

In the end, this was exactly what we could have hoped for coming off a great game against Duluth. As we have now taken 2 wins in a row, we hope to tack on another as we take on the Loggers once again here at Carson Park.

