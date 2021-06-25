Former Twins Great Tony Oliva to Headline All-Star Luncheon

June 25, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Mankato MoonDogs News Release







Mankato, Minn. - The Mankato MoonDogs are excited to welcome former Minnesota Twins great Tony Oliva to town on Tuesday, July 20 when he will serve as the keynote speaker at the 2021 Northwoods League All-Star Luncheon Banquet at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center in downtown Mankato.

The MoonDogs, who will be hosting the league's mid-summer classic for the first time since 2007, will be putting on a two-day celebration of Northwoods League festivities on Monday, July 19 and Tuesday, July 20.Â Following Monday night's Fan Fest and Home Run Challenge at ISG Field, the attention will move to the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center over lunch when the league's all-star selections will be honored during the banquet that will be highlighted by the featured guest, Tony Oliva.

Oliva, who will be celebrating his 83rd birthday on July 20, played his entire 15-year career with the Minnesota Twins from 1962-1976.Â After making his major league debut on September 9, 1962, the Cuban-born Oliva went on to enjoy a prolific career for the Twins.Â The left-handed hitting Oliva won American League Rookie of the Year honors in 1964 which also started a string of eight consecutive All-Star selections (1964-1971).Â The outfielder went on to win a Gold Glove Award in 1966 and was a three-time American League batting champion, posting the top average in the junior circuit in 1964, 1965 and 1971.Â After his playing career came to a close, he became a member of the Twins coaching staff and is the only Â on-field team member to appear with all three Minnesota Twins'Â World SeriesÂ teams: star outfielder in 1965,Â hitting coachÂ in 1987 andÂ bench coachÂ in 1991.Â Oliva's number 6 jersey was officially retired in 1991 by the Minnesota Twins and he is a proud member of the Twins Hall of Fame.Â Tony is also in the midst of his 16th season in the Twins Spanish language broadcast booth.

The Northwoods League All-Star luncheon banquet, presented by Pepsi of Mankato and Tow Distributing, is open to the public.Â Tickets are just $30 and include lunch and the All-Star program which will run from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.Â Tickets for the luncheon banquet can be purchased by visiting the MoonDogs ticket office at 1221 Caledonia Street (Mankato) or by calling 507-625-7047.Â Tickets for the Fan Fest/Home Run Challenge and the 2021 All-Star Game can also be purchased online at www.mankatomoondogs.com.

