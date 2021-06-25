Mallards Looking for Series Sweep against Booyah

June 25, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Madison Mallards News Release







Following a 7-5 win on Thursday night, the Madison Mallards (10-14) are hosting the Green Bay Booyah (9-16) looking to sweep the two-game set.

The Mallards got a great night from outfielder Alex Iadisernia (Elon) at the plate. He went 3-for-4 with an RBI-single, two-run home run and an RBI-double off the wall.

On the pitching side, Eliot Turnquist (UW-Milwaukee) picked up the win in his first start at the Duck Pond this season. He pitched five innings, giving up four runs and striking out five. Kade Lancour (UW-Whitewater) picked up the save.

Starting for the Mallards tonight will be Ryan Lauk (Wagner). Lauk, the opening day starter for the Mallards, has made four starts on the season with a 1-2 record and an ERA of 4.15.

Facing him on the mound for the Booyah will be Logan Lee (Northwood). Lee is 2-0 on the season in three starts. He has a 2.37 ERA in 19 innings pitched.

Tonight the Mallards are hosting a promotion at the Duck Pond where every Booyah hitter will be a beer batter. The price of beer will go down by fifty cents every time a Mallards pitcher gets a strikeout.

Tonight's game is the conclusion of the two-game set with the Booyah. The Mallards will head to Wausau tomorrow to start a two-game set with the Wisconsin Woodchucks with tomorrow's game starting at 6:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 25, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.