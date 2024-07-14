Stingers Fall to MoonDogs in Series Opener

MANKATO, MN - Kicking off a home and home series with the Mankato MoonDogs, the Stingers lost game one in Mankato 12-8.

The MoonDogs got it going right away and after three innings complete, they found themselves with a 10-2 lead.

Those two runs for the Stingers both came on home runs as Liam Bushey (Western Illinois) and Brett Blair (Stanford) both hit solo shots to get Willmar on the board.

The Stingers got back in the game with a three run 6th to make it 11-5, highlighted by a two-run homer from Maximus Martin (Arkansas).

The Stingers rallied for three more in the 8th as Casey Murray Jr (Cal Poly) brought home two runs with a double and Andrew Sojka (CSUN) delivered a sacrifice fly.

Hemponix Relief Pitcher of the game Greysen Strauss (Northeast CC) did all he could to keep it within reach but the MoonDogs were able to close out the win.

The same two teams will meet up at Bill Taunton Stadium on Monday with first pitch at 6:35 pm.

