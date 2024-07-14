Lakeshore Chinooks Snap Madison Mallards' Win Streak

July 14, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Madison Mallards News Release







Mequon, WI - The Lakeshore Chinooks defeated the Madison Mallards 8-5 on Sunday afternoon to snap Madison's seven game winning streak.

The Chinooks wasted no time against Mallards starter Tyler Guerin (Iowa) in the first inning. Jack Counsell (Michigan) hit an RBI single to get the Chinooks their first run, but they extended the lead further on run-scoring hits from Vidal Colon (University of Illinois at Chicago) and Gene Trujilo (New Mexico). Lakeshore scored four in the inning to take a 4-0 lead.

Madison showed impressive resilience, responding with three runs in the top of the second inning. Liam Moreno (St. Cloud State) and Auggie Gutierrez (UC Irvine) delivered run-scoring hits in the inning. The Mallards tied the game in the top of the fourth when Connor Capece (Creighton) scored on a fielder's choice.

Despite the impressive fight from the Mallards, the Chinooks regained the lead in the fifth inning on another RBI single from Trujilo. Lakeshore then got some insurance in the bottom of the eighth inning when Ethan Hindle (Kentucky) cranked a three-run home run to extend the lead to 8-4. Madison would score one in the ninth inning, but it wasn't enough to catch the Chinooks.

Michael Gray (Denison University) picked up the win on the mound for the Chinooks, his fourth win of the season. Brandon Cahill (Walsh University) was charged with the loss for the Mallards.

The two teams will meet again on Monday night in Mequon, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. The Mallards will return to Warner Park on Tuesday to face the Wausau Woodchucks at 12:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.