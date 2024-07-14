Chucks Fall to Green Bay - Return Home Tomorrow

The Chucks and Rockers played a day game in the sun today with the Rockers coming out on top 6-8 in an exciting ball game. The Chucks finish their six-game road trip with a 5-1 record.

The Chucks fell into trouble early, as they surrendered five runs in the first two innings. The first inning saw started Edwin Alicea (Nova Southeastern U) allow two runs on two walks and two hits. In the third he gave up a two-run HR and finished the inning allowing three runs total and trailing 5-0.

The Chucks would allow another run in the third and weren't able to conjure any of their own in the fourth or fifth. After a scoreless 4th, Alicea gave up two singles to start the 5th. He would surrender another run and the Chucks trailed 7-0 after five innings.

The Chucks broke the scoreless drought in the 6th after Colin Bruggemann (Ok St.) doubled to right field and Bryce Hubbard (Georgia) hit his 6th HR of the season. He was tied with Max Soliz Jr. (Auburn) and Max Galvin (U of Miami) on the Chucks homerun leaderboard with six.

With a five-run deficit heading to the bottom of the 6th, Ben Lee (UW Whitewater) came in for his second appearance having last pitched exactly a week ago. He had an easy inning of work, as he retired all three batters and even had a strikeout.

Jake Berkland (Mankato St.) started a two-out rally by walking in the 7th. Isaac Webb (Texas A&M Corpus-Christi) and Edian Espinal (UCF) were able to reach to load the bases for Max Galvin. The Rockers brought in a new pitcher, but it wouldn't matter as Max Galvin become the top HR hitter once again as he launched a grand slam to right field. His 7th HR is the Chucks second grand slam this week and Galvin's third in Green Bay this season.

Ben Lee allowed a solo shot in the bottom half of the 7th and struggled to locate. He loaded the bases and David Morrissey (Eastern FL St. College) came in and retired one batter to escape the inning.

The Chucks headed to the 9th trailing 6-8 with the two hitter Espinal due up first. All three batters were retired, and the Chucks fell to the Rockers for the first time this season.

The Chucks will finish the series with Green Bay tomorrow on 715 day at Athletic Park! Enjoy $7.15 seats in section 207 to celebrate the state's best area code as the Chucks will play at home for the first time in over a week!

