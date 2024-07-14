Huskies Hoping to Halt Honkers Hot Half Start in Weekend Wraparound

July 14, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Duluth Huskies News Release







The Duluth Huskies welcome the Rochester Honkers to the Wade for the first time this season. The Honkers currently lead the Great Plains East in the second half entering the series; the Huskies sit 2.5 games back. Here are the five things to know and game notes packet (linked above) for the upcoming series:

LAST TIME OUT: The Huskies took three out of four in their most recent series against the Eau Claire Express. Most recently, they split a pair of games at Wade Stadium. In game one, the Huskies coasted out to a, 9-2, lead. However, despite three RBIs from Joe Vos and two from Tyler Palmer, plus a fabulous seven innings on the mound from Joshua Butler, they would allow two runs in the eighth and six in the ninth and fell, 10-9, in the series opener. In game two, the Huskies rebounded nicely. Isaac Rohde one-upped Butler from the day before, going eight innings and holding the Express to just one run. This time, the bullpen locked it down in the late innings, with All-Star reliever Caden Kratz finishing the job in the ninth with his fourth save of the season. As for the offense, they put at least one baserunner on in each inning and mustered plenty of offense to get the job done on a day in which the staff was so dominant. They scored one run in the second, fifth, sixth, and eighth to clinch the victory, 4-1.

HUSKIES CAN HIT: In the four-game series vs the Express, the Huskies had 38 hits. Overall, in the second half of the season, the Huskies have had at least 10 hits in seven (7) of the 12 games so far, averaging 9.67 hits per game. This seven of 12 mark does not even include the last two games in which they had nine apiece. In the seven games with double-digit hits, the Huskies hold a record of 4-3, but the offense is averaging 8.14 runs per game.

SUPERIOR STAFF: The Duluth pitching staff has enjoyed one of the better turnarounds of any team in the Northwoods League this season. After spending much of the first half in the bottom half of the league in many pitching categories, the Huskies have made a big rise in the ranks. They now rank top-10 in the NWL in team ERA (5.52, 10th) and oBA (.256, 7th). The continued ability to keep the ball in the ballpark has been impressive all season. Duluth has allowed just 15 home runs all season, third-fewest in the league.

NOT YOUR FIRST HALF'S HONKERS: The Rochester Honkers are trying to orchestrate the second straight worst-to-first playoff comeback in the Great Plains East. La Crosse did it last year, and after a miserable first half in which the Honkers were 12-24, they have started the second half 8-2, leading the division by 1.5 games. A lot of it has to do with the resurgent offense that is averaging 8.3 runs per game in the second half, following a first half in which they averaged 5.47 runs per game. An infusion of talent for the second half has helped, but Rochester has been doing some good things all season long. For instance, they have clubbed 44 home runs, third-most in the NWL. They have also had two of the league's best run-producers this season for the entirety of the year. Augusto Mungarrietta Lorenzo (37 RBIs) and Dom Rodriguez (36) rank tied for ninth and 13th respectively. In the second half, Rochester's pitching has also held up their end of the bargain, a big reason why the run differential sits at +35 through 10 GP (83-48).

WEEKENDS AT THE WADE: The Huskies will have just one home game over the next nine days following the series with Rochester, so now is as good of a time as any to come to the ballpark for a game! On Sunday, there will be a team poster giveaway, and on Monday, mini donuts are discounted.

