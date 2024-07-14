Pitching Struggles Continue in Second Straight Loss

July 14, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Traverse City, MI - The Traverse City Pit Spitters lose game one of the two-game series against the Kokomo Jackrabbits, 8-4.

The Pit Spitters struggles against the Jackrabbits continued in the top of the first inning. Lukas Farris drew a leadoff walk followed by a single to center field hit by Cj Difiglia. For the second night in a row, Ethan Rossi hit a three-run home run to give the Jackrabbits a 3-0 lead. The Pit Spitters offense looked like they were ready for another slugfest as Ethan Guerra was hit by a pitch to start it off in the bottom of the first. Aaron Piasecki singled to right field and Daniel Jackson walked to load the bases. The Pit Spitters were only able to scrape across one run in the bottom of the first inning as Vahn Lackey grounded out scoring Guerra to cut the Jackrabbits lead down to 3-1. The Jackrabbits didn't settle following their big first inning as Chandler Tuupo singled to left field to start their offense. Luka Farris walked to put two runners on. Tuupo scored on a fielder's choice extending the Jackrabbits lead to 4-1. Vincent Temesvary then hit a single to center field plating Difiglia to make it 5-1. Ethan Belk started the home half of the second inning with a walk. Michael Tchavdarov then singled to right field to put two runners on. Jt Sokolove reached base on a fielder's choice and then was tagged out after getting caught in a rundown. During the rundown, Guerra scored bringing the score to 5-2.

In the top of the fourth inning the Jackrabbits put on a two-out rally as Difiglia walked and Temesvary singled. Difiglia scored on an error committed by shortstop Brett Denby to extend their lead to 6-2. After another walk was drawn by Eric Harper, Michael Flaherty drew a walk with bases loaded to score Temesvary pushing their lead to 7-2. The Pit Spitters didn't waste any time in the bottom of the fourth inning as Ethan Belk reached first on an error committed by shortstop Jake Lambdin. Tchavdarov singled and Sokolove was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Guerra was hit by a pitch that allowed Belk to score to make it 7-3. Piasecki hit a sacrifice flyout to center scoring Tchavdarov and cut the Jackrabbits lead down to 7-4. Ethan Rossi led off the top of the sixth with a triple to center field and then scored on the next batter with a single to left field to give the game its final score of 8-4.

The Pit Spitters drop to 9-5 in the second half and to 26-23 overall, while the Jackrabbits improve to 4-9 in the second half and to 21-33 overall. The Pit Spitters starting pitcher Logan Pikur threw three and two thirds' innings, giving up five runs on six hits, five walks, and striking out three. Trent Reed threw two innings, giving up a run on three hits and a walk. Josh Klug threw the final three innings, all scoreless, as he allowed two walks, two hits, and struckout one.

