Dock Spiders Hang On in Exciting Finish Over Minnesota, 5-4

July 14, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release









Fond du Lac Dock Spiders catcher Aiden Jolley

(Fond du Lac Dock Spiders) Fond du Lac Dock Spiders catcher Aiden Jolley(Fond du Lac Dock Spiders)

FOND DU LAC, WI - The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders held on for a 5-4 win on Sunday over the Minnesota Mud Puppies at Herr-Baker Field. With the victory, the Dock Spiders' record improved to 17-29 overall, and 4-9 in the second half.

The Dock Spiders started the scoring in the third inning with a single from Travis Strickler (Embry-Riddle) that brought home a run, making the score 1-0. In the fourth inning, the Dock Spiders extended their lead, bringing eight players to the plate and scoring three runs with RBI singles from Adam Cootway (UW-Whitewater) and Aiden Jolley (Georgia Tech). A sacrifice fly to center field brought home the third run of the inning, extending the score to 4-0.

In the fifth inning, after loading the bases with one out, a sacrifice fly into center field from Aiden Jolley brought in another run, extending the lead to 5-0.

The score remained the same until the ninth inning, thanks to eight scoreless innings from RHP Justin Doyle (Northwestern), RHP Townsend Stevenson (Washington University in St. Louis), and RHP Xerian Ximinies (Florida A&M). Combined, the three pitchers allowed three hits, three walks, and struck out three.

In the ninth inning, RHP Jonah Montes (Embry-Riddle) did not retire a batter, allowing a single and three walks before RHP Austin Kutz (Canisius) came in. Kutz retired the first two batters he faced with a pop-out and ground-out, which brought in one run, making the score 5-2. Down to their final out, Colton Becker (North Dakota State) singled into center field, bringing home two runs and making the score 5-4. The next batter, Mathew Maulik (St. Thomas), singled, moving Colton Becker to third base. Maulik then advanced to second with a stolen base, putting the lead run in scoring position. However, Kutz was able to get a strikeout of pinch hitter Nick Ibrahim (Southern Illinois University Edwardsville) to end the game, securing a 5-4 win for the Dock Spiders.

The Dock Spiders wrap up their series on Monday against the Minnesota Mud Puppies at Herr-Baker Field, with the first pitch at 6:05 p.m. On Monday, enjoy $5 tickets with Channel 5, courtesy of WFRV-TV.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.