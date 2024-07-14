2022 Kalamazoo Growler Griff O'Ferrall Selected 32nd Overall by Baltimore Orioles

Kalamazoo, Mich. - On Sunday, 2022 Kalamazoo Growler Griff O'Ferrall was selected 32nd overall in the MLB Draft by the Baltimore Orioles.

O'Ferrall becomes the first-ever Kalamazoo Growler to be picked in the first round of the MLB Draft and is the 62nd former Growler to have his name called. In all, 75 former Growlers have either been drafted or signed by a major league organization.

The shortstop from Virginia passes a pair of Cavaliers in Jake and Zack Gelof who each were picked 60th overall in their respective drafts.

In 2022, O'Ferrall was one of the top bats who helped lead the Growlers to its first-ever Northwoods League title. O'Ferrall garnered a hit in 21 of his 24 games played in Kalamazoo and was the fastest player in franchise history to 10 RBI, doing it in just his first six games. O'Ferrall slashed .343/.452/.448 while smacking eight extra-base hits and driving in 23 RBI.

A dominant shortstop in his three seasons at Virginia, O'Ferrall is one of just two players in UVA history to produce back-to-back 90-hit seasons. This spring, O'Ferrall had a career-high 52 RBI and a .984 fielding percentage. Behind this production, O'Ferrall was named a 2nd-Team All-American, an ABCA/Rawlings Gold Glove Award Winner, and the Brooks Wallace Award, given each year to the best collegiate shortstop.

He has the most hits (270) and runs scored (196) of any three-year player in program history and has started every game for UVA at shortstop since arriving as a freshman in 2022.

Across the 20 rounds of the 2024 MLB Draft, many #GrowlersPipeline players will head to the next level. Stay tuned on the Growlers socials for updates and more information.

