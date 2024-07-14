MoonDogs Win Big Over Willmar
July 14, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Mankato MoonDogs News Release
A big win for your MoonDogs tonight as they take down the top team in the division in Willmar, 12-8!
The MoonDogs offense was hot right off the bat as they scored 5 runs in the first inning putting them in a great spot the rest of the game.
Brody Delamielleure (Florida State) drove in the first run of the game for your MoonDogs on an RBI single.
He was followed up by Coltin Quagliano (Illinois) who hit an off the wall double to drive in 2 more MoonDogs!
Zach Stroh (MSU - Mankato) also scored on a wild pitch.
The MoonDogs scored in 4 of the 8 innings they batted in where 5 of the 9 starters recorded RBI's.
Willmar put up a fight throughout the game not allowing it to get out of hand and almost made the comeback at the end scoring 6 of the last 7 runs in the game.
Rylen Bayne (Hawaii) got the start on the mound for your Dogs, throwing 5 innings allowing just 2 runs on two solo home runs.
Mankato will travel to Willmar tomorrow to take on Willmar again and finish out the series.
