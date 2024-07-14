Former Rox Player Charlie Condon Gets Drafted Third Overall in 2024 Major League Draft by Colorado Rockies

St. Cloud, MN The Colorado Rockies selected former St. Cloud Rox first baseman and outfielder Charlie Condon with the third overall pick in the 2024 Major League Baseball Draft on Sunday. With his selection, Condon becomes the highest-drafted player in Rox & Northwoods League history and joins Will Craig (2016), Michael Busch (2019), and Brice Matthews (2023) as first-round picks with Rox playing experience. He is the 87th former Rox player drafted since 2012.

Condon suited up with the Rox in 2022, posting a Northwoods League All-Star caliber season. In 61 games, he accumulated 71 hits, a team-high 68 runs batted in, a team-leading 18 doubles, 24 walks, and seven home runs with a team-high total of 248 at-bats. Condon's hit and home run totals ranked second among Rox players in 2022, and his 3-for-3, two-home run performance at the All-Star Game earned him the game's Most Valuable Player honor.

Leading into this year's draft, Condon became the first player at the University of Georgia and the Northwoods League to win the Golden Spikes Award, which is awarded annually to the top amateur baseball player in the United States. Condon broke the BBCOR era's single-season record with 37 home runs while leading the NCAA in batting average (.433), slugging percentage (1.009), total bases (233), and OPS (1.565). A consensus All-American selection, Condon also captured the Dick Howser Trophy, the Bobby Bragan National Collegiate Slugger Award, SEC Player of the Year recognition, SEC Freshman of the Year, and Player of the Year honors from Baseball America and Perfect Game.

