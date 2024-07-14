Duluth Outlasts Rochester in Sunday Night Thriller
July 14, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Rochester Honkers News Release
The Honkers battled in game one of their road trip to Duluth, but fell 9-8.
Rochester fell behind 6-1 early, but got closer in the fourth when Jared Lewis hit an RBI double. Luca Dipaolo followed that up by driving in another with a single.
In the sixth, Dipaolo put the Honkers ahead with a three-run homer. He ended up 2/3 with four RBIs.
Rochester got 5.1 solid innings out of the bullpen from Bryce Liechty, who gave up three runs and struck out five. Joe Gizzi entered for the ninth and shut down the Huskies.
With this loss, the Honkers fell to 8-3 in the second half, but maintained first place in the Great Plains East.
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from July 14, 2024
- MoonDogs Win Big Over Willmar - Mankato MoonDogs
- Stingers Fall to MoonDogs in Series Opener - Willmar Stingers
- Duluth Outlasts Rochester in Sunday Night Thriller - Rochester Honkers
- Lakeshore Chinooks Snap Madison Mallards' Win Streak - Madison Mallards
- Rox Pitching Cruises in Shutout Defeat of Minot - St. Cloud Rox
- Pitching Struggles Continue in Second Straight Loss - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Huskies Handle Business against Top Ranked Honkers - Duluth Huskies
- Former Rox Player Charlie Condon Gets Drafted Third Overall in 2024 Major League Draft by Colorado Rockies - St. Cloud Rox
- Dock Spiders Hang On in Exciting Finish Over Minnesota, 5-4 - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- Chinooks Swim Away from Mallards with Hindle HR, Win 8-5 - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Rockers Pick up Statement Win over the Woodchucks - Green Bay Rockers
- Loggers Take Game 3 of 4 Game Set in Thunder Bay - La Crosse Loggers
- Kingfish Drop First Game of Series to Rockford 7-3 - Kenosha Kingfish
- Chucks Fall to Green Bay - Return Home Tomorrow - Wausau Woodchucks
- Huskies Hoping to Halt Honkers Hot Half Start in Weekend Wraparound - Duluth Huskies
- Kenosha Swept by Green Bay Rockers - Kenosha Kingfish
- Rockers Host Woodchucks for First Game of Home-And-Home Series - Green Bay Rockers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.