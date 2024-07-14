Duluth Outlasts Rochester in Sunday Night Thriller

The Honkers battled in game one of their road trip to Duluth, but fell 9-8.

Rochester fell behind 6-1 early, but got closer in the fourth when Jared Lewis hit an RBI double. Luca Dipaolo followed that up by driving in another with a single.

In the sixth, Dipaolo put the Honkers ahead with a three-run homer. He ended up 2/3 with four RBIs.

Rochester got 5.1 solid innings out of the bullpen from Bryce Liechty, who gave up three runs and struck out five. Joe Gizzi entered for the ninth and shut down the Huskies.

With this loss, the Honkers fell to 8-3 in the second half, but maintained first place in the Great Plains East.

