Rockers Host Woodchucks for First Game of Home-And-Home Series

July 14, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers (3-7) welcome the Wausau Woodchucks (9-1) to Capital Credit Union Park this afternoon at 1:05 p.m. Green Bay just swept Kenosha this weekend while Wausau is winners of its last six.

In the Rockers' two-game set against the Kingfish, they only gave up one run on nine hits. Green Bay aims to continue that lock-down defense in today's matchup with Wausau - which is one of the most productive offenses in the Northwoods League. The Woodchucks are top-five league-wide in batting average, runs, and home runs.

To stop that potent offense, the Rockers are calling on Lleyton Grubich (McHenry CC) to start. The lefty is second on Green Bay with 41 strikeouts this season in seven starts, and 12 of those came against Wausau on May 27. That was Grubich's sole appearance against the Woodchucks, and he tossed six scoreless innings with only one hit allowed.

As for Wausau, it is starting Edwin Alicea (Nova Southeastern) for the seventh time this season. Like Grubich. Alicea saw action in the season-opener on May 27, throwing one scoreless inning in which he struck out three batters. On the summer, the Miami native has allowed only 10 runs in 26 innings, striking out 28 batters along the way.

Following today's battle, the Rockers and Woodchucks go head-to-head in Wausau tomorrow night at 6:05 p.m. Green Bay returns to Capital Credit Union Park on July 17 for a 6:35 p.m. date with Fond du Lac.

This afternoon, gates open at noon and fans will be treated to live music from Kyler Kuzio and Seth James. Attendees can also play post-game catch on the field.

Additionally, today is "Faith & Family" day at the park, so there is an $11 ticket and hat special for church and youth groups.

