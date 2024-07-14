Kingfish Drop First Game of Series to Rockford 7-3

July 14, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

KENOSHA, WI - The Kenosha Kingfish fall to the Rockford Rivets 7-3 at Historic Simmons Field.

The Rivets began today's scoring with a couple of two-out hits in the second. AJ Taylor plated the first run with a bloop single to center, scoring Nick Barone. Scott Newman followed with a two-run homer to right, making it 3-0.

Rockford continued to get on base with runners at second and third in the third. Kenosha shortstop Brandon Nigh made a fantastic over-the-shoulder diving catch in left field; this scored JR Nelson for the sacrifice fly.

Rockford starter Zach Hise finished his day with three no-hit innings and one strikeout.

Two more runs came across for the Rivets with Logan's Mock two-RBI double to left field. Kenosha starter Keagon Kaufmann's outing ended after the fifth. This was his fourth consecutive start going five innings.

With the bases loaded and two out in the bottom of the fifth, all-star Justin Hausser walked to bring home Kenosha's first run. They would leave the bases loaded after his at-bat.

The Fish added a pair of runs in the sixth, making this a 6-3 ballgame. Robert Newland scored Brandon Nigh with a single to right. Michael Whooley drove in the second run with a sacrifice fly to left.

Rockford was able to get one run back after Maddox Mihalakis scored on a wild pitch in the seventh.

Robby Porco kept the game close for the Fish by tossing back-to-back 1-2-3 innings in the eighth and ninth innings. However, Rockford's Evan Jones recorded the last six outs with three strikeouts.

Kenosha begins a five-game road trip tomorrow in Rockford at 6:35 p.m. Follow @Kenosha_Kingfish on X or watch the game on Northwoods League+ for updates.

