Kenosha Swept by Green Bay Rockers

July 14, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kenosha Kingfish News Release







GREEN BAY, WI - The Kenosha Kingfish have scored one run in their last 18 innings as the Green Bay Rockers took game two of the series 3-0 sweeping the Kingfish in a a non-divisional contest.

The Kenosha pitching staff was great again with starting pitcher Cole Tolbert adding 9 strikeouts to their league leading total.

It was the offense again, however, the sputtered to keep the Kingfish in the game. Kenosha failed to score a run in any inning being shutout for the 4th time this season.

Kenosha was able to threaten in the nith after a Nick Putnam pinch hit double, but couldn't come through falling 3-0.

The Kingfish will return to Historic Simmons Field against the Rockford Rivets at 1:35 p.m. Follow @Kenosha_Kingfish on X or watch the game on Northwoods League+ for updates.

