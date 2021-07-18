Stingers Fall in Matinee to Earn Series Split

Bismarck, N.D. - Willmar unable to continue the momentum it gained after Saturday's big 10-4 triumph, as it falls Sunday afternoon to the Larks, 11-6.

The Stingers got off to a promising start in the first inning, taking a 1-0 lead on an RBI single by William Hamiter. The Larks then responded to tie the game in the bottom half of the inning. Things fell apart for the Stingers in the third inning when started George Arias gave up three consecutive singles and hit two batters with the bases loaded. The Larks then added five runs in the fourth on five hits, and took advantage of three Willmar errors. They added three more in the fifth after Jon Mocherman walked four in the inning.

The Stingers scored one in the fifth and four in the eighth, but it was too little too late.

Monday is the first of three off days for the Stingers at The Beehive.

