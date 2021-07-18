Stingers Fall in Matinee to Earn Series Split
July 18, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Willmar Stingers News Release
Bismarck, N.D. - Willmar unable to continue the momentum it gained after Saturday's big 10-4 triumph, as it falls Sunday afternoon to the Larks, 11-6.
The Stingers got off to a promising start in the first inning, taking a 1-0 lead on an RBI single by William Hamiter. The Larks then responded to tie the game in the bottom half of the inning. Things fell apart for the Stingers in the third inning when started George Arias gave up three consecutive singles and hit two batters with the bases loaded. The Larks then added five runs in the fourth on five hits, and took advantage of three Willmar errors. They added three more in the fifth after Jon Mocherman walked four in the inning.
The Stingers scored one in the fifth and four in the eighth, but it was too little too late.
Monday is the first of three off days for the Stingers at The Beehive.
The 2021 Stingers season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group. For more coverage of the Stingers visit the West Central Tribune online at www.wctrib.com.
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from July 18, 2021
- Stingers Fall in Matinee to Earn Series Split - Willmar Stingers
- Larks Heading to All-Star Break with Win - Bismarck Larks
- Rox Throw Ninth Shutout of Season, Win Before All-Star Break - St. Cloud Rox
- Honkers Use Hot Start to Split Series Eau Claire - Rochester Honkers
- Mallards Sweep Chinooks - Madison Mallards
- Davis Throws Seven Shutout Innings as Bombers End Six-Game Slide - Battle Creek Bombers
- MoonDogs Shut out Huskies Before All-Star Break - Duluth Huskies
- Rafters Fall by Just One Run, Swept by Woodchucks - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
- Woodchucks Hold on to Clinch Season Series against Rafters - Wisconsin Woodchucks
- Booyah Victorious over Dock Spiders - Green Bay Booyah
- Pit Spitters Head to All-Star Break with Win and Division Lead - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Express Win Four in a Row - Eau Claire Express
- Express Sweep the MoonDogs for the Second Time - Eau Claire Express
- Express Keep the Bats Rolling - Eau Claire Express
- Booyah Head to Fond du Lac - Green Bay Booyah
- Honkers' Comeback Bid Falls Short in Loss to Eau Claire - Rochester Honkers
- Rockford Walks All over First-Place Kokomo - Rockford Rivets
- Larks Lose 10-4 to Stingers - Bismarck Larks
- Chinooks Shut out at Home - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Bombers Swept in Double Header as Losing Streak Extends to Six Games - Battle Creek Bombers
- Dingers, Dominance on the Mound, Propel Growlers to Victory over Pit Spitters - Kalamazoo Growlers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.