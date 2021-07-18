Express Sweep the MoonDogs for the Second Time

Eau Claire, WI -Â There's no better way to spend your Friday night than at Carson Park watching Fireworks. The only thing that could ever make it any better would be a big Eau Claire Express win, and in that case, it looks like it got better.

The Express buckled down, came to play, and took down the Moondogs 7-3 to win their 3rd straight game. The stats go so show off a well-deserved win as the home team Express recorded 12 hits and 13 Ks in explosive fashion.

Creighton's Garret Reisz started on the mound and lasted 5 innings only giving up 4 hits, and to back him up, Minot State's Trevyn Badger and Winona State's Nick Herold threw for 3 innings allowing 0 hits while recording 5 strikeouts including 3 in a row to end the game.

On the offensive end, Stanford's Carter Graham and Illinois-Chicago's Ryan Lin-Peistrup led the charge, recording 6 hits, 2 runs, and 5 RBIs between the 2.

This performance keeps the momentum rolling and the trains chugging as we take on the Rochester Honkers here at Carson Park tomorrow and Sunday to finish off the Home-stand before the All-Star Break.

