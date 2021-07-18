Larks Heading to All-Star Break with Win

The Larks defeated the Willmar Stingers 11-6 on BNC National Bank Family Funday on Sunday afternoon to split a series against the Stingers. The game marked the eighth and final time the two teams will meet in 2021.

It was a good bounceback performance for the Larks, thanks to a good start from Connor O'halloran. The lefty from the University of Michigan went five innings allowing just one earned run. O'halloran was pitching to more contact and found other ways to get the Stingers out.Â

At the plate, Lark's first baseman, Ben Teel, was in the zone. Teel went 4-5 with 3 RBIs and was the best performer at the plate.

Defensively, Calen Schwabe shined as he robbed Jakob Newton of extra-bases, making a nice catch for the Fetzer Electric Play of The Game. Schwabe also went 2-6 at the plate and was a key piece at the top of the lineup, with three runs scored.

Kevin Wiseman continues to throw gas out of the bullpen. Wiseman registered 93 on the gun multiple times for the Metro-Area Ambulance Fastest Pitch. The righty ended the day with two strikeouts.

The Larks are off the next three days, as OF Jaxon Rosencranz, SS Kamron Willman, RHP Ryan Bourassa and RHP Seth Brewer will represent the Larks in the 2021 Northwoods League All-Star Game, in Mankato on Tuesday night.

