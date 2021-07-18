Rockford Walks All over First-Place Kokomo

July 18, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Rockford Rivets News Release







The Rivets used a hot start and 12 walks to dominate the Kokomo Jackrabbits 9-0 on Saturday night at Rivets Stadium. The victory improves Rockford's record to 6-7 in the 2nd half, placing them just two games behind the first place Jackrabbits.

The action started early in the bottom of the first, as Micah Wallette (Jr, Chico State) put the first three batters he faced on base via two walks and a hit by pitch. After Daniel Cantu (R-Fr, South Florida) scored on a wild pitch, Wade Elliott (So, Louisiana Tech) sent a double into the right centerfield gap to bring in two more runs.

Wallette issued two more walks and another wild pitch to allow Elliott to score before he was removed from the game with no outs recorded and Rockford leading 4-0.

Jackson Uner (R-Jr, Minnesota State-Mankato) worked the rest of the inning without allowing a run.

On the contrary, Rivets starter Ryan Culley (So, Central Michigan) was dominant - working 6 scoreless innings, allowing just five hits and one walk while striking out six.

Following Culley's last inning in the top of the 6th, the Rivets added another four spot - scoring on two bases-loaded walks, a bases-loaded hit by pitch and a fielder's choice to extend their lead to 8-0.

Rockford added another run via a Phil Matulia (Jr, Louisiana Tech) double in the 7th, and Cade Turner (Fr, Illinois-Springfield) and Jared Herzog (Fr, Rockford) preserved the shutout with three scoreless innings out of the bullpen.

The shutout is the Rivets pitching staff's second of the season.

Rockford and Kokomo will wrap up the two game series tomorrow at 3:05, marking the final game before the All-Star Break.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 18, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.