Express Keep the Bats Rolling

July 18, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Eau Claire Express News Release







Eau Claire, WI -Â On the mound, between Mankato's Jack Brown and Dallas Baptist's Luke Trahan, only 6 hits were allowed while recording 7 strikeouts through 9. Brown took the first 5 innings and the win as Trahan held strong on the backend, pitching the last 4 innings.

On the offensive, balls were coming off the bats clean as the Express tallied 9 hits, including 2 doubles and a 3-run Home Run from Cal Poly's Nick Marinconz. Key performances from Stanford's Eddie Park and Santa Barbara's Omar Gastelum paved the way for victory as between the 3 players previously mentioned, 5 hits and 6 RBIs were recorded.

Altogether, a fantastic performance from the home team Express brings momentum and electricity to Carson Park. Both components we look to take into our matchup against the Moondogs once again tomorrow.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 18, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.