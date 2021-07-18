Express Keep the Bats Rolling
July 18, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Eau Claire Express News Release
Eau Claire, WI -Â On the mound, between Mankato's Jack Brown and Dallas Baptist's Luke Trahan, only 6 hits were allowed while recording 7 strikeouts through 9. Brown took the first 5 innings and the win as Trahan held strong on the backend, pitching the last 4 innings.
On the offensive, balls were coming off the bats clean as the Express tallied 9 hits, including 2 doubles and a 3-run Home Run from Cal Poly's Nick Marinconz. Key performances from Stanford's Eddie Park and Santa Barbara's Omar Gastelum paved the way for victory as between the 3 players previously mentioned, 5 hits and 6 RBIs were recorded.
Altogether, a fantastic performance from the home team Express brings momentum and electricity to Carson Park. Both components we look to take into our matchup against the Moondogs once again tomorrow.
