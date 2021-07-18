Express Win Four in a Row

Eau Claire, WI -Â Another win in the books, and the 4th straight for this hot Eau Claire Express team, taking down the Honkers 8-5 here at Carson Park.

An electric start from Eastern Florida State Pitcher KC Swords got the team off on the right foot tonight as through 5 innings; Swords allowed only 3 hits while striking out 8, facing 20 batters total. Winona State's Nick Herold came in to clean things up in the 9th, just as he did last night against the Moondogs, striking out 2 or 3 batters he faced.

On the offensive, UW-Milwaukee's Marcus Cline and Nova Southeastern's Alejandro Macario each had valiant efforts of their own. Cline recorded 2 hits as Macario recorded 2 RBIs which jumpstarted the push toward an 8 run affair.

Another great game for the Express, and it'll take just 1 more win to close out a 4 game homestand with a full sweep as we take on the Honkers tomorrow here at Carson Park.

