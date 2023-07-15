Stingers Extend Winning Streak to Five Games with Another Big Offensive Performance, Open Series against Mud Puppies with 14-3 Win
July 15, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Willmar Stingers News Release
WILLMAR, MN - The winning ways continued for the Willmar Stingers on Saturday with another big offensive night in a 14-3 win over the Minnesota Mud Puppies to open a two-game series.
For the second straight day however, things didn't open up on the right foot for the Stingers.
A leadoff walk for Tanner Recchio would see him come around the bases for a Mud Puppies on a fielder's choice for the game's first run.
Sean Rimmer would instantly respond back however with a two-run laser in the bottom half of the inning to give the Stingers a lead they would never give up.
Three consecutive hits in the second from the top of the Stingers order led to four more runs coming across with two being off the bat of Kevin Fitzer with a double.
Willmar kept the offense going in the third as the red hot Andrew Sojka picked up his second hit of the day with a single which brought two runners home in a three-run inning that the Stingers would lead 9-1 at the end of it.
On the mound, Luke Schafer was dialed in after the first inning as he finished with five innings and seven strikeouts.
In the middle portion of the game, MinnWest Technology Campus Player of the Game Parker Stinson made his presence felt with a 2-RBI triple in the fifth for his first hit of the game and third appearance on the basepaths.
Stinson would pick up another extra-base hit in the seventh with a two-run homer for his second on the season to further extend the Stingers lead.
Hemponix Relief Pitcher of the Game Jonathan Zayas recorded two shutout innings to secure the save and another Stingers victory.
The Stingers will close out their series with the Mud Puppies on Sunday.
For more coverage of the Stingers, visit the West Central Tribune online at www.wctrib.com.
The 2023 season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group, empowering investors with powerful financial advice.
- Stingers Extend Winning Streak to Five Games with Another Big Offensive Performance, Open Series against Mud Puppies with 14-3 Win - Willmar Stingers
