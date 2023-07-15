Growlers Sweep Battle Jacks at CO Brown Stadium

Kalamazoo Growlers News Release







Kalamazoo, Mich. - The Growlers sweep the Battle Jacks, winning their fifth straight game and fourth on the road Tuesday afternoon 4-2.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

- Gabe Springer's hot streak continued yesterday as he would threaten in the first inning with a ground-rule double to the deepest part of the part in left center. Following a walk to WIll Furniss, Battle Creek starter Jacob Davis would shut it down striking out Banks Tolley to end the inning.

- Springer would get another chance in the third, this time lining another double down the right field line off the top of the wall to score the first run of the ballgame in the third.

- Battle Creek would score a pair of runs in the bottom of the third inning on a fielder's choice and a steal of home on a controversial call at the plate.

- Gabe Springer again would find a two-bagger, lining one down the right field line for his fourth double in the series and third of the day. Springer would late come home to score on an RBI single from Banks Tolley following an RBI groundout from Will Furniss. Springer is now hitting .417 (10-24) across the last 10 games.

- The Growlers would be backed by another stellar performance on the bump by Eamon Horwedel going 8 IP, 7 H, 2 ER, 4 BB, 3 K- K-Zoo would add on one more in the top of the eighth inning on a sac fly from Jeter Ybarra.

- Jerad Berkenpas would secure his fifth save of the seasonin the ninth inning, facing just four batters and striking out a pair of batters to end the game.

