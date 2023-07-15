Doubleheader Starts Strong for Madison, Walked-off on Own Field in Game Two

Madison, WI - Madison split their 7-inning doubleheader with Traverse City at Warner Park on Saturday, winning game one 8-0 and dropping game two 5-4.

Game One

The Mallards dominated game one of the doubleheader against Ethan Foley and the Pit Spitters' pitching staff. Canyon Brown doubled twice while Owen Jackson and Isaiah Jackson knocked in five combined runs.

Andrew Guardino got his first start of the summer to start the two games and shut down the Pit Spitters' offense in four frames of work. Guardino was relieved by Andres Kleinsek who earned his first win as a Mallard, tossing three shutout innings of his own. Kleinsek would strand the bases loaded to finish the game.

Game Two

Madison was the acting road club for game two of the double-header. The road warriors got the offense started early against Holden Wilder. Madison plated three runs to grab the early lead.

Nick Argento, like Guardino, got his first nod of the summer on the hill. For Argento, the recent commit to the University of Minnesota out of the transfer portal, it was his first career collegiate start. Argento gave Madison three shutout innings before the Pit Spitters got him for two in the 4th.

Madison's lead grew to 4-2 in the top of the 5th on Owen Jackson's fifth home run in three games. Traverse City would punch back for one in the bottom half against Frankie Wright, making his debut. Tremendous defense by catcher David Melfi limited the Pit Spitters threat in the inning.

Madison challenged Anthony Ramirez and Aaron Forrest in the top of the 7th but stranded two on base to end the top half. After one inning of work for Tyler Avery, he was sent back out to try and pick up his first collegiate save. Two one-out singles put runners on first and second. After recording the second out, a wild pitch moved the runners into scoring position. Alec Atkinson would then single to right field to score both runs and walk off the Mallards on their own field by a final score of 5-4.

Madison and Traverse City complete their three-game series at Warner Park tomorrow with first pitch scheduled for 12:35 P.M. CST.

