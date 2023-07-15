Rockers Continue Homestand against Woodchucks

Ashwaubenon, Wis. - For the last time this regular season, the Green Bay Rockers will take on the Wausau Woodchucks in a two-game series starting Saturday night, with first pitch set for 6:05 p.m. from Capital Credit Union Park.

The pregame concert will begin at 5:00 p.m. with this game also being Polish Heritage night at the ballpark. There will be special polish jerseys that will be auctioned off for fans to bid on as the team will be wearing special alternate jerseys to play in the game.

Green Bay will look for their first win of the four-game homestand Saturday after dropping the first two games of the homestand to the Madison Mallards by scores of 6-5 and 11-8.

In Friday night's contest, the Rockers cut an 11-5 deficit in half off two swings from Kentucky Wildcats Austin Fawley and Kendal Ewell, with their two home runs making it an 11-8 game at one point in the ninth in a contest Madison led most of the way.

Six of the nine Rockers hitters also recorded multi-hit games to give them a total of 15 hits compared to the Mallards 12, while Ewell, Fawley, and Jack Holman (UCLA) combined to drive in seven of the eight Rockers RBIs to keep themselves in it down the stretch.

On the mound, Green Bay was led by scoreless performances from Tucker Isbell (Hendrix College) and Micah Berens (Incarnate Word) who each threw an inning of scoreless relief in the eighth and ninth innings against the aggressive Madison offense.

As for Saturday's contest, Green Bay will send out Maddox Long (Harding University) for the third time this second half, after recording a 2.84 ERA throughout his first two starts of the summer.

So far in 2023, Long has thrown 6.1 innings while allowing six walks and recording four strikeouts in all but has allowed just two earned runs on eight hits to keep his ERA down after his opening two starts of second half play.

Green Bay concludes the four-game homestand Sunday afternoon against the Woodchucks in what will be the last regular season meeting between the two teams this summer. First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office and Team Apparel Fan Shop at Capital Credit Union Park are located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

