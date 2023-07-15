Dock Spiders Hooked by Chinooks 22-3

FOND DU LAC, WI - The Chinooks used a five-run top of the eighth inning and a nine-run top of the ninth inning as they took a 22-3 victory over the Dock Spiders. It was all Chinooks from the start as they scored one run in the top of the first and proceeded to score in every inning except the top of the fourth. A ground ball hit off of Dock Spiders starting pitcher Justin Doyle (Stevens Institute of Technology) brought catcher Matthew Deprey (Xavier) in to score, which gave the Chinooks an early 1-0 lead. After two sacrifice fly's in the top of the second that scored two runs, the Dock Spiders offense responded as Jake Surane (Wisconsin-Oshkosh) scored on an RBI single from Kelsen Johnson (St. Petersburg) which made the score 3-1 Chinooks. In the bottom of the fourth, Kelsen Johnson popped a sacrifice fly that brought Jake Surane into score which made the score 4-2. The Chinooks proceeded to put up one run in the top of the fifth, two in the top of the sixth, one in the top of the seventh and then scored 14 runs in the eighth and ninth innings. The Dock Spiders bullpen struggled late in the game after Doyle hurled five innings of five run ball while he struck out one batter. Chinooks starter Ryan Mullan (Loyola Marymount) received the win, his second of the season, while Dock Spiders starter Justin Doyle was tagged with his third loss of the season.

The Dock Spiders drop to 18-30 on the season. The Dock Spiders will be back at home on Sunday afternoon when they take on the Lakeshore Chinooks. It's snapback hat giveaway day at Herr-Baker Field! The first 500 fans through the gates will receive the stylish annual fan favorite hat presented by Summit Automotive. Tickets are currently available at dockspiders.com or by calling the ticket office at (920) 907-9833. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 P.M.

The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders are a member of the finest developmental league for elite college baseball players, the Northwoods League. The Northwoods League is the proven leader in the development of elite college baseball players. Now in its' 30th season, the Northwoods League is the largest organized baseball league in the world with 24 teams, drawing significantly more fans, in a friendly ballpark experience, than any league of its kind. A valuable training ground for coaches, umpires, and front office staff, over 325 Northwoods League players have advanced to Major League Baseball, including three-time All-Star and 2016 Roberto Clemente Award winner Curtis Granderson, three-time Cy Young Award winner and World Series Champion Max Scherzer (NYM), two-time World Series Champions Ben Zobrist and Brandon Crawford (SFG) and World Series Champion Chris Sale (BOS). As well as 2019 Rookie of the Year and 2019/2021 Home Run Derby Champion Pete Alonso (NYM) and 2021 All-Star, MLB Gold Glove winner and 2019 Second Team All-MLB shortstop Marcus Semien (TEX). All league games are viewable live via the Northwoods League website. League games are viewable live at watchnwl.com and on ESPN+. For more information, visit dockspiders.com or download the new Northwoods League Mobile App on the Apple App Store or on Google Play and set the Dock Spiders as your favorite team.

