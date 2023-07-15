Rockford Forfeits Series Finale against Growlers

Rockford, Ill. - In the Friday night's series finale at Rivets Stadium between Kalamazoo and Rockford, the Rockford Rivets were forced to forfeit the ballgame due to a pitch count violation. In the seventh inning, a Rockford pitcher threw 35 pitches in the inning and came out once again for the eighth. Per Article XI, Section 18 of the Northwoods League Rules and Guidelines, the pitcher should have been removed from the game after the seventh inning.

This violation results in a forfeit, causing the Rockford win to be removed and a loss handed to them. The Growlers record will have their loss removed but no win will be added, keeping their overall record at 29-16 and second half record at 8-3.

