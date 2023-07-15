Former Kalamazoo Growler Zack Gelof Debuts with the Athletics

Rochester, Minn. - Former Kalamazoo Growler Zack Gelof made his Major League debut for the Oakland Athletics on Friday, July 14, 2023. Gelof is the 330th former Northwoods League player to reach the Major League level.

Gelof, who played collegiately at the University of Virginia, played for the Growlers in 2019. He was drafted by the Athletics in the 2nd round of the 2021 MLB Draft.

In 2021 with the Growlers, Gelof played in 39 games and hit .349 with two home runs, nine doubles and three triples. He stole 22 bases and drove in 28.

Gelof started his professional career in 2021 with the Athletics Rookie level team in the Arizona Complex League. After one game he was sent to the Stockton Ports of the Low-A West League. He would play in 32 games in Stockton before another promotion, to end the season, to the Las Vegas Aviators of the Triple-A West League. For the year he played in 36 games and hit .333 with seven home runs, nine doubles and 30 runs scored. He drove in 30 and stole 13 bases.

In 2022 Gelof began the year with the Midland RockHounds of the AA Texas League. After 87 games he was promoted back to Las Vegas. Between the two clubs he hit .270 with 18 home runs, 17 doubles and two triples. He stole 10 bases and walked 50 times.

Prior to his call-up to the Athletics, Gelof had played in 69 games with Las Vegas and was hitting .304 with 12 home runs, 21 doubles and 20 stolen bases. In his Major League debut against the Minnesota Twins, Gelof started the game at third base and went 1 for 4 at the plate with an RBI double.

