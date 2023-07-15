Two Dock Spiders Selected for 2023 Northwoods League Great Lakes All-Star Game

FOND DU LAC, WI - The Northwoods League has announced that right-handed pitcher Justin Doyle (Stevens Institute of Technology, NJ) and outfielder Travis Strickler (Embry Riddle Aeronautical, AZ) have been named to the 2023 Northwoods League Great Lakes Division All-Star Game. The All-Star Game and surrounding events will be held at Turtle Creek Stadium in Traverse City, Michigan, home of the Traverse City Pit Spitters, from July 24-26. Both Doyle and Strickler have been members of the Dock Spiders since Opening Day of the season.

In eight starts on the mound, Doyle currently owns a 3.86 ERA (19 ER/44.1 IP) with a team-high 44.1 innings pitched, while adding 27 strikeouts to his line. He has committed to Northwestern University (IL) for this upcoming college season. Doyle credits his sinker for propelling his success on the mound this summer.

In a team-high 40 games, Strickler is hitting a team-high .318 (48-for-151), which ranks 20th -best in the league. He has also stolen 13 bases while notching 16 RBI. In addition to his offensive numbers, Strickler has also put on a defensive showcase, tallying 85 put-outs and seven assists, while compiling a fielding percentage of .979 on the season.

The Dock Spiders currently own a 5-7 record in the second half, three games out of first place in the Great Lakes West division as they continue to push for a playoff berth down the stretch of the season. The Dock Spiders return home to Herr-Baker field on Saturday night as they take on the Lakeshore Chinooks for Princess Night at the ballpark. Some of your favorite princess characters will be available for meet and greet opportunities and a special pre-game tea party! Kids will also be allowed to run the bases after the game presented by Grande Cheese and A&W. A player high-five line and a treat from A&W will await each participant at home plate. Tickets are currently available at dockspiders.com or by calling the ticket office at (920) 907-9833.

