Rochester Secures Series Split with Comeback Victory

July 15, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Rochester Honkers News Release







The Rochester Honkers (23-23) used a six run eighth inning en route to a 8-5 victory vs the Minnesota Mud Puppies (7-18).

The Flock trailed 4-2 going into the eighth inning after Minnesota jumped reliever Hayden Hable (Southern Arkansas) for four runs in the sixth and seventh innings. Starter Will Lavin (Bemidji State) struck out ten and did not allow a run through five innings.

Rochester, on the back of timely two-out hitting and erratic command from Minnesota's reliever Jackson Thielen (Gustavus Adolphus) (0-1), jumped on top in the home half of the eighth inning and did not look back.

Ian Daugherty (Oklahoma State) and Paul Schoenfeld (Colorado Mesa) both had two-out two-run RBI doubles to put the Honkers on top. Sebastian Diaz (Concordia-Irvine) (1-0) came in and secured the win with 2.2 innings of strong relief.

Rochester finishes their seven game home stand on Sat., July 15 vs the Eau Claire Express. Scheduled first pitch time is 6:35 p.m.

The Rochester Honkers began their 30th season of play on May 29th. Keep up with the team on social media by following them on Twitter (@RochHonkers) and Instagram (@honkersbaseball) and like the Honkers on Facebook at Rochester Honkers Baseball Club. Interact on social by using the hashtag #FunForTheWholeFlock!

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 15, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.