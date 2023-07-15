Lakeshore Bounces Back in a Big Way

Coming into this road, the Chinooks are currently on; Lakeshore had a four-game win streak. After a loss against Madison, the Chinooks went on to drop both games against the Wausau Woodchucks to make it three losses in a row. Tonight, the Chinooks(7-6) bounced back in a big way against the Fon du lac Dock Spiders (5-8). Lakeshore dropped an impressive 22 runs compared to Fon du Lac's three runs. Ryan Mullan moves to 2-1 with a win tonight.

The Chinooks got off to a hot start scoring in each of their first three innings. Matt Deprey, the new catcher in town, got on base with a triple and managed to get home safely on a 4-3 putout for the game's first run.

Lakeshore grabbed another two runs in the second inning to go up 3-0 after an inning and a half of play. Drew Townsend got on base with a leadoff walk and advanced to third on an Adam Cootway single. Jared Everson drove in Townsend with a sac fly. This time, a sac fly from Trey Becker sent Cootway home for the game's third run. The Dock Spiders did get on the board in the next half-inning to make the score 3-1 in favor of the Chinooks.

Ryan Mullan got the start tonight for Lakeshore and performed well for the Chinooks. Mullan only allowed six hits in six innings with five punchouts and two walks. Lawrence Gallo pitched the game's final three innings, as Lakeshore only needed two pitchers tonight.

The top of the third saw Lakeshore grab another run to increase their lead to 4-1. After an inning of not scoring in the fourth, the Chinooks would pour in a run in the next five innings. Including a five-run eighth and a staggering nine runs in the top of the ninth to fend off any of the Dock Spider's hopes of a walk-off.

By the start of the eighth inning, Lakeshore led 7-3. After being walked off two nights in a row, Lakeshore finished off their opponent in this one. Will Johannes started the inning with a walk after a Joey Spence strikeout. A hit by pitch put Johannes on second and Drew Townsend on first with one out. Adam Cootway Delivered a two-RBI double, sending home both runners. Lakeshore quickly loaded up the bases with Cootway on third, Mitch Alba on second, and Jack Counsell on first. From there, a wild pitch sent Cootway home, and a Grant Ross single sent Mitch Alba home.

If the Chinooks were not in the driver's seat after the eighth, they indeed were by the end of the ninth. As you know, Lakeshore poured in nine runs in the top of the ninth to cap off a 19-run victory. A 22-3 victory is the exact kind of game the Chinooks needed to get back on track after a three-game skid. Lakeshore will face the Dock Spiders again before a two-game road stand against the Kalamazoo Growlers.

