Stingers Down Express

June 1, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Willmar Stingers News Release







The Willmar Stingers defeated the Eau Claire Express in a game that took many turns. Doing so in front of a sold out crowd at Bill Taunton Stadium on a rainy evening.

The Stingers struck first in the opening inning as Scott Anderson drove a pitch to deep left for his first home run of the season. Anderson ended the contest with 3 hits in 4 total at bats. Willmar took a two-run lead in the 3rd inning when who else but Scott Anderson drove in Catcher Zach Stroh.

The Stingers widened the gap scoring four runs in the bottom of the 4th inning. Late in the 7th inning Eau Claire would get on the board when Grant Gilooly drove in Barry Eiseman.

The Express would carry the late inning heroics into the final inning of the contest when they drove in 5 runs on 7 total hits but were shut out by the Australia native Chris Rofe. Alex Koep was credited the win through 4 innings of work allowing just one hit. Trey Felker was dealt the loss for the Express. Felker pitched 4 innings surrendering 7 hits and allowing just 1 free pass.

The Stingers are back in action at 7:05 at the Beehive for game 2 of the series.

