Rox Run Away with Rubber Match in Bismarck
June 1, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - St. Cloud Rox News Release
BISMARCK - The St. Cloud Rox capture a victory in their rubber match against the Bismarck Larks in a 9-5 victory Thursday night at Bismarck. The Rox move on to 3-1 on the season, now tied for first in the Western Division of the Northwoods League!
Tyler Curtis (CSU-Pueblo) made his pitching debut for the Rox as the starter. The RHP had a great start in the Rox victory, only allowing 2 earned runs over 7.0 innings pitched! He finished the evening collecting 8 strike outs, while not walking a single Bismarck Lark. And he didn't even eclipse 100 pitches.
While Bismarck scored 4 through the first 8 innings, the Rox bats scored relentlessly from the get-go.
In the 1st inning, Ben Vujovich (St. Thomas) led off with a triple. Matt Goetzmann (Omaha) soon followed with a single. Weber Neels (Minnesota) drove in the second run in the first with a single himself.
Then Ethan Navratil (St. Cloud State University) got to work in the 2nd inning, adding an RBI single to the board once more. Navratil topped off his day with 1-4, with a walk.
In the 3rd, Brady Prewitt (CSU-Pueblo) joined the hit parade with another RBI knock. He finished 2-4 on the evening!
Come the 5th, Neels drove another run with his sixth single on the year. He finished with 2 RBI on the contest.
Vujovich tacked on another in the 6th, driving in Ike Mezzenga (Minnesota), who finished 3-4 on the night himself!
Then Nathan Rose mashed his first ever Rox home run in the 7th, putting the Rox out 9-4 in the ballgame! Rose topped off an evening hitting 2-5 with a walk.
Owen Marsh (St. Thomas) was the RHP to shut down the show, tallying one earned run over 2.0 innings pitched, securing the Rox win.
The Rox look to continue winning ways tomorrow, Friday, June 1st as they have their HOME OPENER at 7:05 pm against the LaCrosse Loggers!
They look to advance to 4-1, and celebrate their victory with Friday Fireworks after the game!
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from June 1, 2023
- Rox Run Away with Rubber Match in Bismarck - St. Cloud Rox
- Spitters Split Series After a Three-Run 10th - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Larks Drop First of the Season, Split Two-Game Series with Rox - Bismarck Larks
- Chinooks' Pitching Struggles Again in Wausau - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Loggers Come Up Short in 9th Inning Rally, Lose to Bucks 7-5 - La Crosse Loggers
- Dogs Drop Game to Tots - Mankato MoonDogs
- Rafters Suffer a Frustrating Loss, Swept by Green Bay - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
- Wausau Sweeps Lakeshore, Bats Stay Hot in 15-11 Win - Wausau Woodchucks
- Dogs Drop Game to Tots - Mankato MoonDogs
- Rockers Extend Win Streak to Four in Sweep Over Wisconsin Rapids - Green Bay Rockers
- Dock Spiders Lose Fourth Straight Game, Fall to Madison 6-5 - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- Battle Jacks Can't Overcome the Growlers' 9-Run 4th, Lose Game Two of the I-94 Rivalry 12-7 - Battle Creek Battle Jacks
- Rivets Fall to Kingfish, 8-6 in Home Opener - Rockford Rivets
- Mallards Fend off Dock Spiders for First Series Sweep - Madison Mallards
- Growlers Take First Two Games of the I-94 Cup Series - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Kingfish Prevail 8-6 in Scara's Homecoming - Kenosha Kingfish
- Late Game Surge for the Express Not Enough - Eau Claire Express
- Rockers Travel to Wisconsin Rapids Aiming for Fourth Consecutive Win - Green Bay Rockers
- Battle Jacks Drop the First Game of the I-94 Rivalry, 6-2 - Battle Creek Battle Jacks
- Lumbermen Stay Perfect, Beat Waterloo 10-9 in Extras - La Crosse Loggers
- Dock Spiders Drop Third Straight Game, Lose to Mallards 9-4 - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- Stingers Down Express - Willmar Stingers
- Rafters Fall Short in Green Bay - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
- Hori's Extra Inning Walk-Off Seals Sole Possession of First Place for Bismarck - Bismarck Larks
- Rox Drop One in Competitive Loss in Extras - St. Cloud Rox
- Battle Jacks Drop the First Game of the I-94 Rivalry 6-2 - Battle Creek Battle Jacks
- Battle Jacks Fall to the Jackrabbits 2-1 - Battle Creek Battle Jacks
- Despite Strong Pitching the Honkers Fall in Narrow Loss - Rochester Honkers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.