Rox Run Away with Rubber Match in Bismarck

BISMARCK - The St. Cloud Rox capture a victory in their rubber match against the Bismarck Larks in a 9-5 victory Thursday night at Bismarck. The Rox move on to 3-1 on the season, now tied for first in the Western Division of the Northwoods League!

Tyler Curtis (CSU-Pueblo) made his pitching debut for the Rox as the starter. The RHP had a great start in the Rox victory, only allowing 2 earned runs over 7.0 innings pitched! He finished the evening collecting 8 strike outs, while not walking a single Bismarck Lark. And he didn't even eclipse 100 pitches.

While Bismarck scored 4 through the first 8 innings, the Rox bats scored relentlessly from the get-go.

In the 1st inning, Ben Vujovich (St. Thomas) led off with a triple. Matt Goetzmann (Omaha) soon followed with a single. Weber Neels (Minnesota) drove in the second run in the first with a single himself.

Then Ethan Navratil (St. Cloud State University) got to work in the 2nd inning, adding an RBI single to the board once more. Navratil topped off his day with 1-4, with a walk.

In the 3rd, Brady Prewitt (CSU-Pueblo) joined the hit parade with another RBI knock. He finished 2-4 on the evening!

Come the 5th, Neels drove another run with his sixth single on the year. He finished with 2 RBI on the contest.

Vujovich tacked on another in the 6th, driving in Ike Mezzenga (Minnesota), who finished 3-4 on the night himself!

Then Nathan Rose mashed his first ever Rox home run in the 7th, putting the Rox out 9-4 in the ballgame! Rose topped off an evening hitting 2-5 with a walk.

Owen Marsh (St. Thomas) was the RHP to shut down the show, tallying one earned run over 2.0 innings pitched, securing the Rox win.

The Rox look to continue winning ways tomorrow, Friday, June 1st as they have their HOME OPENER at 7:05 pm against the LaCrosse Loggers!

They look to advance to 4-1, and celebrate their victory with Friday Fireworks after the game!

