Rockers Travel to Wisconsin Rapids Aiming for Fourth Consecutive Win
June 1, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Green Bay Rockers News Release
Ashwaubenon, Wis. - Green Bay will hit the road for the second time this season, as they travel to Wisconsin Rapids for their second of 12 games against the Rafters. The Rockers will enter Thursday night's matchup with a 3-0 record.
On Wednesday, the Rockers were able to win their third-straight game, taking down the Rafters 5-4 in 10 innings. After a two-run top of the tenth inning for the Rafters' offense, Rockers third baseman Andrew Harris (UW-Parkside) homered to center field, which tied the game with one swing of the bat at four runs apiece. Later in the inning, right fielder JoJo Jackson (Georgia State) hit a walk-off sacrifice-fly to left field that scored second baseman Tommy Davis (Oklahoma Wesleyan).
This game was dominated by pitchers on both sides, but Green Bay's Cole Peschl (Charleston) especially excelled on the mound. In his four innings pitched, he allowed just one hit, an earned run and struck out eight Rafters hitters along the way.
Green Bay's 3-0 record leads the Great Lakes West Division. Wisconsin Rapids dropped in the standings and are now tied for fourth with the Lakeshore Chinooks, who also have a 1-2 record.
On the hill Thursday, the Rockers will turn to sophomore Grayson Walker (Dickinson) as the starting pitcher. Walker started 10 games at Dickinson College this past spring, posting a 4-1 record and striking out 72 batters across 53.2 innings. Today's appearance will be the right-hander's first taste of Northwoods League action.
Pitching for the Rafters will be Brett Porthan (Utah Tech). In his 84.0 innings pitched as a starter this past year, he put up a 6.32 ERA with 56 strikeouts.
Single game tickets are on sale now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office and Team Apparel Fan Shop at Capital Credit Union Park are located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.
