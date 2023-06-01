Rockers Extend Win Streak to Four in Sweep Over Wisconsin Rapids

Rain delay can't extinguish Green Bay's fire as 4-run second inning propels team to fourth straight win.

Wisconsin Rapids, Wis.- The Green Bay Rockers traveled to Witter Field in Wisconsin Rapids and took care of business, winning their fourth consecutive game. Thanks to a four-run second inning, the Rockers were able to take this game 8-2.

The Rockers found themselves on base early in this game, as center fielder Max Mims (Southwestern) and left fielder Cuyler Zukowski (Creighton) reached consecutively in the first two at-bats. However, Rafters pitcher Jhayden Raineri was able to escape damage by retiring three straight Rockers hitters.

On the hill for Green Bay to begin the game was Jacob Young (Fairmont State) after Dickinson College sophomore Grayson Walker was a late scratch for the start. Young was able to strike out two of the first five batters he faced before the game entered a rain delay.

The delay lasted 40 minutes and the Rockers resumed play where their offense left off last night. After the first three Rockers hitters reached base, second baseman Andrew Harris (UW-Parkside) was hit by a pitch, scoring shortstop Cooper Kelly (Kansas) and making the score 1-0.

Mims and Zukowski then hit a pair of RBI singles increasing the Rockers' lead to three. First baseman Kyle West (Charleston) then hit a fly ball to the furthest part of the park, scoring Mims and the score was 4-0 after the top of the second inning.

The original starter for Green Bay Grayson Walker entered the game in relief after the rain had passed. After allowing a leadoff single, he then pitched three straight outs to maintain the 4-0 lead.

Wisconsin Rapids would get one back the following inning after center fielder Brandon Rogers would score after singling to lead off the inning. Walker would limit the damage to just one and the Rockers led 4-1 after three.

Walker then dialed in on the mound finding his rhythm and striking out six batters through his first three innings of work. He finished the night with eight strikeouts through 6.0 innings of work.

Green Bay would heat up once again in the fifth inning. After Zukowski singled to center field, West would rope a double into the right-center gap. Rockers designated hitter Jojo Jackson (Georgia State) would then double off the wall to score two more for the fifth and sixth runs of the night. Kelly would advance Jackson 90 feet two at-bats later, making it a 7-1 ball game.

The Rafters would get one back as first baseman Jack Basseer hit a solo shot to left field. A pair of defensive gems from West and Kelly would end the fifth inning with the Rockers leading 7-2.

A new face for the Rockers would make noise at the plate in the seventh inning. First baseman Mateo Matthews (Wagner) hit an RBI single to highlight his Rockers debut, making the score 8-2.

Left-handed pitcher Kevahn Ebron (CSU-Monterey Bay) would enter the game to conclude Walker's night. He struck out two hitters in a scoreless eighth inning.

Evan Kleinhans (Columbia) made his first appearance of the year to close out the game, winning this matchup 8-2. This completed the second series sweep of the year for Green Bay.

This matchup was the third time Green Bay scored more than nine runs in a game this season. In these games, they have combined for 35 hits as a team.

The Rockers improve to 4-0 on the season and remain in first place in the Great Lakes West division. They return to Capital Credit Union Park on Friday and Saturday to host the Wausau Woodchucks. Friday's first pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.

