Dogs Drop Game to Tots
June 1, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Mankato MoonDogs News Release
Mankato MN - Brick Bradshaw started the game out on a heater striking out the side in the first and recording five strikes in the first two innings. During the third Bradshaw got into a little jam giving up two runs.
The MoonDogs took little time to get one of those runs back when Nolan Tichey doubled deep into center field driving in Jackson Cooke for the first run of the game for the MoonDogs.
Minot responded with a breakout inning driving in four during the fourth putting the Dogs into an uphill battle to keep the Tots out of the win column. The Dogs pitching staff did what it could through the rest of the game, only allowing one base runner from the fifth through the ninth.
It would take until the ninth for the Dogs to get the bats going and it was just a little too late. Mikey Gottschalk hit a double that had the Minot fielders scrambling to make a play. Noah Hull took the plate and battled hard against Gavin Schmitt before launching the MoonDogs first Home Run of the season over the head of Devin Jones.
The Dogs hit the road for a back-to-back against Rochester at Mayo field with first pitch at 6:35 p.m. on Friday.
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from June 1, 2023
- Dogs Drop Game to Tots - Mankato MoonDogs
- Rockers Extend Win Streak to Four in Sweep Over Wisconsin Rapids - Green Bay Rockers
- Dock Spiders Lose Fourth Straight Game, Fall to Madison 6-5 - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- Battle Jacks Can't Overcome the Growlers' 9-Run 4th, Lose Game Two of the I-94 Rivalry 12-7 - Battle Creek Battle Jacks
- Rivets Fall to Kingfish, 8-6 in Home Opener - Rockford Rivets
- Mallards Fend off Dock Spiders for First Series Sweep - Madison Mallards
- Growlers Take First Two Games of the I-94 Cup Series - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Kingfish Prevail 8-6 in Scara's Homecoming - Kenosha Kingfish
- Late Game Surge for the Express Not Enough - Eau Claire Express
- Rockers Travel to Wisconsin Rapids Aiming for Fourth Consecutive Win - Green Bay Rockers
- Battle Jacks Drop the First Game of the I-94 Rivalry, 6-2 - Battle Creek Battle Jacks
- Lumbermen Stay Perfect, Beat Waterloo 10-9 in Extras - La Crosse Loggers
- Dock Spiders Drop Third Straight Game, Lose to Mallards 9-4 - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- Stingers Down Express - Willmar Stingers
- Rafters Fall Short in Green Bay - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
- Hori's Extra Inning Walk-Off Seals Sole Possession of First Place for Bismarck - Bismarck Larks
- Rox Drop One in Competitive Loss in Extras - St. Cloud Rox
- Battle Jacks Drop the First Game of the I-94 Rivalry 6-2 - Battle Creek Battle Jacks
- Battle Jacks Fall to the Jackrabbits 2-1 - Battle Creek Battle Jacks
- Despite Strong Pitching the Honkers Fall in Narrow Loss - Rochester Honkers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Mankato MoonDogs Stories
- Dogs Drop Game to Tots
- MoonDogs Walk it off Against Hot Tots
- MoonDogs Keep Season Series Alive
- MoonDogs Drop Home Opener
- MoonDogs Sign Trio of Evansville Aces