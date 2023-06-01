Dogs Drop Game to Tots

Mankato MN - Brick Bradshaw started the game out on a heater striking out the side in the first and recording five strikes in the first two innings. During the third Bradshaw got into a little jam giving up two runs.

The MoonDogs took little time to get one of those runs back when Nolan Tichey doubled deep into center field driving in Jackson Cooke for the first run of the game for the MoonDogs.

Minot responded with a breakout inning driving in four during the fourth putting the Dogs into an uphill battle to keep the Tots out of the win column. The Dogs pitching staff did what it could through the rest of the game, only allowing one base runner from the fifth through the ninth.

It would take until the ninth for the Dogs to get the bats going and it was just a little too late. Mikey Gottschalk hit a double that had the Minot fielders scrambling to make a play. Noah Hull took the plate and battled hard against Gavin Schmitt before launching the MoonDogs first Home Run of the season over the head of Devin Jones.

The Dogs hit the road for a back-to-back against Rochester at Mayo field with first pitch at 6:35 p.m. on Friday.

