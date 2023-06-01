Kingfish Prevail 8-6 in Scara's Homecoming

The Kenosha Kingfish fought down from a three-run deficit to come out victorious 8-6 over the Rockford Rivets in field manager JT Scara's homecoming.

During a 2-hour rain delay, Scara, in the visitors clubhouse for the first time, had a moment to reflect on his time with the Rivets organization.

"Last season was truly a year that we'll all probably never forget," Scara said. "I was definitely proud to be a part of it and have nothing but good memories."

Scara's newest memory began with a win in his former home stadium.

Ole Miss infielder Reagan Burford led the Kingfish offensive effort, as he went 2-for-3 with a pair of hits, runs and a solo shot that sparked a streak of eight unanswered runs for Kenosha.

Rockford returner and South Georgia State College outfielder Matthew Mebane was the highlight of the offense; Mebane went 2-for-5 with a run and three runs batted in.

Ole Miss reliever Mason Morris (1-0) registered the win for Kenosha; Morris gave up two runs on four hits with three strikeouts in a pair of frames.

Carthage College hurler Jake Hartman Jr. (0-1) took the loss for the Rivets, as he gave up five earned runs on three hits and six walks to give the Kingfish a lead they'd never surrender.

With the win, the boys in baby blue find themselves in a four-way tie with the Traverse City Pit Spitters, Kalamazoo Growlers and Kokomo Jackrabbits at 2-1 atop the Great Lakes East.

Meanwhile, Rockford is still in search of their first win and sits at the bottom of the subdivision at 0-3.

Both teams will go at it again on June 1 to wrap up the two game series with the first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

