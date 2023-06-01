Dock Spiders Drop Third Straight Game, Lose to Mallards 9-4

June 1, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release









Fond du Lac Dock Spiders' Travis Strickler in action

(Fond du Lac Dock Spiders) Fond du Lac Dock Spiders' Travis Strickler in action(Fond du Lac Dock Spiders)

FOND DU LAC, WI - The third time is not the charm as the Dock Spiders drop their third straight game of the season, this time to the Madison Mallards. After starting off 0-2 on the season dropping the opening series to the Green Bay Rockers, The Dock Spiders headed down south to take on the Madison Mallards. With Right-handed pitcher Tyler Peck (Ohio) getting the nod on the mound to start the game. But the Mallards ambushed Peck in the bottom of the second inning. Mallard's Catcher Canyon Brown (North Carolina A&T) got the party started by tapping a single into center field that scored Jackson Chatterton (Bradley) to make the score 1-0.

Then it was the Mallards center fielder Korbyn Dickerson (Louisville) and second baseman Davis Hamilton (North Dakota State) that singled home two runs. After taking a 3-0 lead, it was Mallards left fielder Jack Tucker's (St. John's) turn to get in on the parade as he singled home Dickerson to push the lead to 4-0. A fielder's choice off the bat of Keenan Taylor (Purdue) scored another run for the Mallards to make it a 5-0 lead.

As they have been doing all season, the Dock Spiders found themselves in a hole. They answered the bell this time. Catcher Lorenzo Rios (Presbyterian) got the rally started in the top of the third with a leadoff single. A few batters later, second baseman Jack Gorman grounded a ball to the Mallards shortstop who committed an error, allowing Rios and then Surane (Wisconsin-Oshkosh) to score making the score 5-2. Fast forward to the bottom of the fifth, where the Mallards struck again, scoring two more runs. The Dock Spiders answered yet again in the top of the sixth using another RBI single from Lorenzo Rios to cut into the Mallards lead 7-4. In the top of the seventh, Dock Spiders designated hitter, Paul Wittmann connected with a fastball and sent it over the right field wall to make the score 7-5 but that was all for the Dock Spiders offense as they went scoreless the rest of the game.

However, The Mallards offense wasn't quite done scoring yet. They added to their lead by scoring two runs in the bottom of the eighth to take the game 9-4. Dock Spiders starting pitcher Tyler Peck was tabbed with the loss, while Will Simmons (UNC) is credited with his first win of the season. The Dock Spiders will be back in action tomorrow on June 1 as they take on the Madison Mallards at 11:35 AM from Herr Baker Field on ESPN+.

