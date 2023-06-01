Battle Jacks Drop the First Game of the I-94 Rivalry, 6-2

Kalamazoo, MI - Despite the Battle Creek Battle Jacks leading the game for seven straight innings, the Kalamazoo Growlers' five-run eighth inning propelled them to an I-94 Rivalry game victory.

In terms of offense, the Battle Jacks found some success offensively in both the first inning and the sixth inning. Battle Creek, donning their blue uniforms for the first time this year, took the lead right out of the gate. Dave Alleva (West Chester U) capped off a streak of four straight singles by the Battle Jacks when he drove in Brock Daniels (U of Missouri), putting the Jacks ahead by a run. Five innings later, Battle Creek's Josh Robinson (Davenport U) hammered a home run to right field, doubling the Battle Jack's advantage.

In terms of defense, the Jacks saw a good start from Blaine Wynk (U of Findlay) who pitched four and two-thirds scoreless innings with five strikeouts. In addition, Dylan Howanitz (West Chester U) had the best performance among the bullpen pitchers with two scoreless innings pitched and a trio of strikeouts. Lastly, Battle Creek also forced a pair of double plays and retired the Growlers' side with runners in scoring position multiple times.

Although the Battle Jacks outhit the Growlers 8-6 and led for a majority of the game, all the Growlers needed to win was one big inning. In front of 3910 fans, Kalamazoo turned up the dial in the bottom of the eighth inning with five runs coming across, creating a margin the Battle Creek could not overcome.

With this loss, the Battle Jacks (1-2) have now dropped three games straight in the I-94 series. They will look to end that losing streak to Kalamazoo on Thursday.

