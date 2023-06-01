Spitters Split Series After a Three-Run 10th

Traverse City, MI- The Traverse City Pit Spitters win the final game of the series 5-2 to the Kokomo Jackrabbits after 10 innings. The Pit Spitters split their first road series on the season, improving their record to 3-1.

The second game of the two-game road series against the Kokomo Jackrabbits ended with a win after 10 innings at Kokomo Municipal Stadium this evening. Despite a slow start from the offense, the Pit Spitters were able to take advantage offensively late in extra innings to pull out the win.

Ethan Foley came out firing in his Pit Spitters debut, throwing six innings of shutout ball, allowing six hits, no walks, and striking out seven. The offense was quiet until Devin Hukill was hit during a long battle at the plate.

Hukill stole second and third setting up Colin Summerhill to hit a sacrifice fly that gave them a 1-0 lead in the top of the fifth. Camden Traficante led off the sixth inning with a single. Following a Brendan Guciardo ground out, which advanced the runner, and a bad throw made by Jason Carrig, allowed Traficante to score from second extending their lead to 2-0. After quickly getting the first two outs Noah Christenson drew a walk, followed by back-to-back singles from Tyler Cate and Isaac Kim allowing the Jackrabbits to tie the game up at two. On the first pitch of the 10th inning, Parker Brosius was hit by the pitch. Then, after a 13 pitch at-bat from Guciardo, Riley Frost hit a single loading up the bases. Hukill drew a walk giving the Pit Spitters a 3-2 lead.

Blake Bean then hit a single to left field driving in two runs extending their lead to 5-2. Anthony Ramirez came in to close out the game by striking out three hitters and earning the save.

The Pit Spitters continue their strong start to the season with a 3-1 record having won the first two games at home and winning their first road game tonight. Making their way with a 3-1 record in the Great Lakes Division. RHP Nate Blain earns his first win of the season and RHP Anthony Ramirez records his first save after throwing an inning of shutout ball striking out three. The Pit Spitters registered nine hits, six walks, and three stolen bases.

