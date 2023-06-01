Growlers Take First Two Games of the I-94 Cup Series

June 1, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Kalamazoo Growlers News Release







Kalamazoo, Mich. - Another explosive inning for the Growlers turns the tide in game two of the I-94 Cup Series as Kalamazoo moves onto the weekend with a 12-7 win. After Battle Creek scored three in the top of the first inning, the Growlers answered with a crooked number in the fourth, scoring nine runs off six hits, three walks, three errors, and a hit by pitch.

The inning started off with a bang. With two runners on and just one out, Kevin Krill launched the first home run of the season for the Growlers into the Miller Lite Trap to tie it back up a three. The Battle Jacks would tumble for the next half an inning walking three batters, hitting one, and committing two errors before two before three consecutive singles plus another throwing error would bring in four more runs and it was 9-3 Kalamazoo.

The Growlers would tack on another in each of the next three innings tallying a total of 15 hits in the game. Battle Creek would attempt a comeback in the sixth scoring four but it was too little too late.

James Geshel would go 2.1 scoreless innings not giving up a hit and striking out three before Tyler Johnson shut it down in the ninth.

Hitting-wise, Lawson Knight, Korbin Griffin, and Kevin Krill all had standout performances. Knight in the leadoff went 3-3 with three singles, two walks, and a hit by pitch along with two hustle plays to score a run in the fourth and tagging from first to second on a fly ball to center in the third. Griffin once again lit up opposing pitching going 2-4 with an RBI single, a triple, and two runs scored. Griffin is now tied for the most hits of anyone in the Northwoods League and leads the league in extra-base hits.

The Growlers will be back at Homer Stryker once again tomorrow taking on the Kokomo Jackrabbits. The official Northwoods League trophy ceremony and opening night presentation will begin prior to first pitch at 6:35 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 1, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.