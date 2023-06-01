Rivets Fall to Kingfish, 8-6 in Home Opener

June 1, 2023 - Northwoods League







Despite a three-run comeback in the seventh inning, the Rockford Rivets fell 8-6 to the Kenosha Kingfish in its home opener on Wednesday night.

The Rivets got out to an early 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first when Aj Henkle doubled to left field, scoring Jack Scheri and moving Khalil Walker into scoring position. In the next at abt, Matt Mebane drove in Walker and Henkle to score with a single to right field.

Ty Hutton got the start on the mound for the Rivets. Pitching four innings, Hutto racked in five strikeouts while giving up two runs on three hits and three walks.

The Kingfish got on the board in the top of the second when Reagan Burford hit a home run over the center field wall to make the score 3-2. Kenosha added another run in the top of the third on a wild pitch.

The lead held by the Rivets was then stripped as the Kingfish tied the game in the top of the sixth inning when bases were loaded when Joe Muzion brought in a run on a 6-3 ground out.

In the top of the seventh inning, the Kingfish brought in five runs on three hits taking a 8-3 lead. With bases loaded, Matt Wolfe brought in two runs via a single to right field. Three at bats later, Trent Lawrence singled to right field scoring another run. The last two runs of the inning were walked in for a five-run lead.

The Rivets had its own high run inning in the bottom of the seventh started by Mebane knocking in Walker with a single to left field. Nick Demarco and Aaron Harper brought in two runs in with back-to-back sacrifice flies to bring the Rivets within two runs.

Although the Rivets could not rally back in the ninth, the Rivets out hit the Kingfish 9-7.

The Rivets and Kingfish will be back in action at Rivets Stadium on Thursday in game two at 6:35 p.m.

