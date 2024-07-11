Stingers Dominate on Sojka's Record-Breaking Night
July 11, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Willmar Stingers News Release
WILLMAR, MN - In the fourth and final game of the series between the Stingers and Minot Hot Tots, Willmar took the win in convincing fashion, 25-5.
Willmar got going right away and never looked back. They tallied four runs in the 1st, four again in the 2nd and five in the 3rd.
Willmar added on again in the 5th and 6th and capped it off with an 8-run 8th inning.
In total the offense tallied 34 hits, with each starter having multiple hits.
The biggest star of the night was Andrew Sojka (CSUN), who made league history in the 6th inning, blasting the 31st home run of his Northwoods League Career, which is a new league record.
Then in the 8th, he hit his second of the night, 17th of the season and 24th in a Stinger uniform, which broke both the Stinger single season and career marks.
Another Stinger who had an exceptional night was Liam Bushey (Western Illinois), who tallied five hits and four RBIs with a home run of his own.
Willmar's pitching bounced back from last night, getting a good start from Charlie Royle (Cal Poly) who went 4 innings with 3 strikeouts.
Hemponix Relief Pitcher of the Night Luke Robertson (Texas A&M-Corpus Christi) went four innings out of the pen, punching out three.
The Stingers welcome in St Cloud on Friday night for a doubleheader.
First pitch of game one between Stingers and Rox is set for 5:05 pm with game two to follow approximately 30 minutes after.
Tickets for the July 12th game will be good for both games.
Fans with tickets from the postponed June 22nd game can exchange those for any Stingers game remaining this season.
For more coverage of the Stingers, visit the West Central Tribune online at www.wctrib.com. The 2024 season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group, empowering investors with powerful financial advice.
