Mungarrieta Homers Twice, Honkers Win 12-7
July 11, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Rochester Honkers News Release
The Honkers stayed hot in game one of their doubleheader Thursday with a 12-7 win over La Crosse.
Rochester fell behind 3-0 in the first, but Grant MacArthur responded with a two-run double down the right-field line. Augusto Mungarrieta put Rochester on top in the second with a two-run homer.
Mungarrieta came up again in the fifth and put another ball over the left-field fence, extending the Rochester lead. Kyle Miller, Paul Schoenfeld and Dom Rodriguez were the other Honekers with multi-hit games.
Ryan Mixey got his first start of the summer and worked five good innings. He gave up four runs but gave Rochester solid length. Bryce Liechty was credited with the win. He worked 2.1 shutout innings, striking out three.
The Honkers will face La Crosse in game two of the day/night doubleheader tonight at 6:35.
